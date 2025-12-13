9-year-old social media star Brie Bird, who inspired Ariana Grande, dies

In August, Brie got a package from pop-star Ariana Grande, who had sent her Squishmallows, nail polish, and Wicked memorabilia. In a clip, she thanked the star and that was followed by a message by Grande, who said: “I’ve seen your videos and I think you are the most amazing, most inspiring little light beam in this universe. You’re just so incredible, so thank you for being you.”

She chose to enter hospice in July this year. Her mum captioned a heart-wrenching video at the time explaining: “After hearing this cry, I ran upstairs! She was hurting, but not physically like I thought, her heart was broken. She wanted to say, ‘I can’t do this anymore…and wanted the validation that her plea was the right choice. And though I am terrified, we respect and honor her wishes; she knows her body."

“Now at the age of 7 (almost 8), when is a good time to say ‘we are going to fight this again!?’ NEVER! Never is a good time!,” she said. “She had been quiet for a couple hours, when I leaned down to ask if she was okay. She then whispered these words, “But mom, cancer can kill people.”

“I hope you never have to tell your child that the cancer is back,” Kendra wrote on Instagram in January 2024. “When Brielle was 4, she knew she was hurting, but the hospital was exciting! They had toys to distract her during every stay, bubble wands were still fun, and a coloring book and crayons went a long way.”

“We will never stop sharing your story. Please come visit us often. Your bedroom door is always open, and we’ll leave the playroom light on,” their message continued. “We will look for you in all the details, especially the dragonfly’s.”

Her family confirmed the sad news on Instagram on Friday, writing: “You are the miracle! Your purpose on earth was fulfilled, and it was the most sacred privilege to escort you home…You brought people to Christ, you showed the world that God is good, and your light shined to all corners of the earth. We love you for eternity!”

