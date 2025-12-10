Sophie Kinsella of beloved Shopaholic series dies at 55 after battle with brain cancer

Her family announced the death of the writer known for her immensely readable works
Dubai: Bestselling British author Sophie Kinsella, the beloved creator of the Shopaholic series, has died at the age of 55 following a private battle with brain cancer, her family announced on Wednesday.
Kinsella — whose real name was Madeleine Sophie Wickham — died peacefully on the morning of December 10, surrounded by family. In a statement shared on her official Instagram page, her family wrote:
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy.”
The author had been diagnosed in late 2022 with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. She disclosed her illness publicly in April 2024 but continued writing and engaging with readers while undergoing treatment.
Kinsella became a global literary sensation with her debut as “Sophie Kinsella” in 2000, releasing Confessions of a Shopaholic. The comedic, heartfelt tale of financial chaos and romance launched a multi-book franchise, a Hollywood adaptation, and a loyal worldwide fanbase.
Over a career spanning three decades, she published more than 30 novels, selling millions of copies across 60+ countries. Her works were celebrated for their wit, emotional honesty, and sharply observed portraits of modern womanhood.
Among her most popular titles were:
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Can You Keep a Secret?
The Undomestic Goddess
I’ve Got Your Number
She also wrote several novels under her real name, Madeleine Wickham.
Tributes pour in
Fellow authors, publishers, and readers have flooded social media with tributes, many describing her books as sources of joy, escapism, and comfort during difficult times.
Her publisher praised her as “a rare talent who transformed everyday chaos into stories filled with laughter, heart, and humanity.”
Fans remembered her for her warmth and humour in public interactions, her generosity with readers, and her distinctive voice that helped define an entire genre of modern romantic comedy writing.
Sophie Kinsella leaves behind her husband, Henry, and their children. Her family said they take comfort in the “joy and light” her stories brought to millions of readers around the world.
Her novels continue to top bestseller lists globally, and she remains one of the most influential and widely read contemporary British authors.
