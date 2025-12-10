Sophie Kinsella of beloved Shopaholic series dies at 55 after battle with brain cancer

Kinsella — whose real name was Madeleine Sophie Wickham — died peacefully on the morning of December 10, surrounded by family. In a statement shared on her official Instagram page, her family wrote:

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy.”