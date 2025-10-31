The 25-year-old passed away suddenly on October 23
The online world is reeling after the sudden passing of influencer and mentor Ben Bader. At just 25, Bader’s death on October 23 has left fans and friends grappling with shock.
Authorities in Jupiter, Florida, confirmed that neighbors discovered Bader unresponsive before emergency crews arrived, according to TMZ. Police spokesperson Shawn Reed said he appeared not to be breathing. First responders performed CPR, and he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating the cause of death, with all possibilities—including foul play—yet to be ruled out. An autopsy has been ordered, leaving the online community waiting for answers.
Bader, who had amassed over 200,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram, and X, was known for his motivational videos and business coaching through The Artisan Lab. He dedicated himself to helping creators and entrepreneurs turn passions into profitable ventures, emphasising authenticity, growth, and purpose in every message he shared. After his death, his girlfriend broke down on TikTok, saying that there were no signs, and he had seemed completely fine, just a while before his death.
In a statement to PEOPLE, Bader’s family described him as a “visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others.” They added, “Ben lived each day to the fullest, inspiring those around him to seek meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives.”
The family also recalled his early life, born prematurely at just 28 weeks, and how that resilience shaped the mentor and leader he became. “He carried that same resilience, gratitude, and drive throughout his life,” they said. “His legacy continues to inspire others to lead with kindness, purpose, and authenticity.”
