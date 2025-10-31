GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

How did Ben Bader die? Police investigate TikTok star’s sudden death at 25

The 25-year-old passed away suddenly on October 23

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Bader had built a loyal following online through his practical money tips and positive outlook.
Bader had built a loyal following online through his practical money tips and positive outlook.

The online world is reeling after the sudden passing of influencer and mentor Ben Bader. At just 25, Bader’s death on October 23 has left fans and friends grappling with shock.

Authorities in Jupiter, Florida, confirmed that neighbors discovered Bader unresponsive before emergency crews arrived, according to TMZ. Police spokesperson Shawn Reed said he appeared not to be breathing. First responders performed CPR, and he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating the cause of death, with all possibilities—including foul play—yet to be ruled out. An autopsy has been ordered, leaving the online community waiting for answers.

Bader, who had amassed over 200,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram, and X, was known for his motivational videos and business coaching through The Artisan Lab. He dedicated himself to helping creators and entrepreneurs turn passions into profitable ventures, emphasising authenticity, growth, and purpose in every message he shared. After his death, his girlfriend broke down on TikTok, saying that there were no signs, and he had seemed completely fine, just a while before his death.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Bader’s family described him as a “visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others.” They added, “Ben lived each day to the fullest, inspiring those around him to seek meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives.”

The family also recalled his early life, born prematurely at just 28 weeks, and how that resilience shaped the mentor and leader he became. “He carried that same resilience, gratitude, and drive throughout his life,” they said. “His legacy continues to inspire others to lead with kindness, purpose, and authenticity.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sawyer also clarified that hotel guests can access the pool but did not confirm whether he was actually staying at the property.

TikTok star apologises after hotel pool video stunt

1m read
Bader had built a loyal following online through his practical money tips and positive outlook.

TikTok star Ben Bader dies at 25

1m read
(Photo for illustrative purpose only)

Dubai teen dies: Doctors warn of hidden heart risks

3m read
Sana Yousuf, 17-year-old Pakistani TikTok star, lost her life for saying 'no'.

Pakistani teen TikTok star murder: Suspect indicted

2m read