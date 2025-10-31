Bader, who had amassed over 200,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram, and X, was known for his motivational videos and business coaching through The Artisan Lab. He dedicated himself to helping creators and entrepreneurs turn passions into profitable ventures, emphasising authenticity, growth, and purpose in every message he shared. After his death, his girlfriend broke down on TikTok, saying that there were no signs, and he had seemed completely fine, just a while before his death.