TikTok star receives death threats after viral 'trespassing' infinite pool video

Last updated:

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Sawyer also clarified that hotel guests can access the pool but did not confirm whether he was actually staying at the property.
When it comes to viral stunts, Kaz Sawyer may have taken the plunge — literally. The American YouTuber and TikTok star found himself at the center of a social media storm after a video of him “sneaking” into the infinity pool at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands hotel went viral. The clip quickly drew backlash, with viewers accusing Sawyer of trespassing, and, according to the influencer, even sparked death threats.

What actually happened?

On October 19, Sawyer posted a video showing himself dipping into the famed infinity pool, claiming he had done so without permission. Social media erupted, with critics slamming the move as reckless and, in some cases, criminal.

Addressing the uproar in a recent TikTok, the 24-year-old apologised for the stunt. He revealed that the controversy had escalated to threats of death and imprisonment. “I am now getting death threats,” he admitted.

Sawyer also clarified that hotel guests can access the pool but did not confirm whether he was actually staying at the property. When pressed on whether the video was staged, he coyly replied, “My lawyer says I cannot confirm nor deny.”

The hotel weighs in

Marina Bay Sands didn’t stay silent. A spokesperson told Mothership:

“We would like to remind all visitors that only hotel guests are permitted to use the infinity pool, and we will not hesitate to take appropriate measures against persons who knowingly trespass on our property.”

