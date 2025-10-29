TikTok star receives death threats after viral 'trespassing' infinite pool video

When it comes to viral stunts, Kaz Sawyer may have taken the plunge — literally. The American YouTuber and TikTok star found himself at the center of a social media storm after a video of him “sneaking” into the infinity pool at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands hotel went viral. The clip quickly drew backlash, with viewers accusing Sawyer of trespassing, and, according to the influencer, even sparked death threats.