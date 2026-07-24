Bah, humbug. Johnny Depp debuts horror-infused Scrooge avatar as Hollywood ends his 8-year exile

Depp will play Ebenezer Scrooge in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol
For the first time in eight years, Johnny Depp is set to lead a major Hollywood studio film, following a period in which his career was derailed by his highly publicised legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.
Paramount Pictures announced on Thursday that Depp will play Ebenezer Scrooge in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, marking his first major studio role since 2018. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 13.
The announcement comes after Depp's Hollywood career was significantly disrupted by the domestic abuse case involving Heard. The former couple's legal battle played out publicly for years, with Depp's career taking a major hit during that period.
Now, he is returning to the studio system as one of literature's most recognisable miserly characters.
Paramount unveiled the film's title poster alongside the casting announcement.
“The name you know. The story you don't. @johnnydepp is Ebenezer Scrooge in #EbenezerMovie — only in theatres November 13,” the makers wrote.
Directed by Ti West, the filmmaker behind X, Pearl and MaXXXine, the movie will offer a darker, horror-infused take on Charles Dickens' 1843 classic A Christmas Carol.
The cast also includes Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Daisy Ridley as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit.
Hours after the film was announced, Depp made his first public appearance promoting the project at San Diego Comic-Con — and appeared in character as Scrooge.
Dressed in an overcoat and top hat, the actor emerged from a faux snow-covered storefront bearing a “Scrooge and Marley” sign and mock-scolded the crowd gathered outside.
“Do you have jobs? It seems as though you have so much spare time. Why are you here?” he said.
As fans called out “Merry Christmas!” and filmed the moment on their phones, Depp responded in character: “I can only say you're all very, very strange people. Humbug!”
He then shuffled back inside the storefront.