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Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri legally drops Cruise surname, adopts Noelle

Noelle is also Katie Holmes’ middle name.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes attend the "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" U.S. premiere after party at the Museum of Modern Art on December 19, 2011 in New York City.
Actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes attend the "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" U.S. premiere after party at the Museum of Modern Art on December 19, 2011 in New York City.
AFP-STEPHEN LOVEKIN

Nearly two decades after becoming one of Hollywood’s most watched celebrity children, Suri Cruise appears to be stepping into adulthood with a name of her own.

The daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes has legally changed her last name from Cruise to Noelle, according to voter registration records obtained by PEOPLE. Page Six was the first to report the update.

The 20-year-old, who is currently studying at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, registered to vote in Allegheny County during her freshman year in October 2024 under the name Suri Noelle.

Noelle is also Holmes’ middle name.

Suri first publicly used the name earlier in 2024 during her high school graduation ceremony, months before the voter registration update.

A new chapter away from Hollywood spotlight

Suri, born in April 2006, has largely stayed away from the public eye despite growing up as the child of two major Hollywood stars.

Cruise and Holmes married in November 2006, shortly after welcoming their daughter, and divorced in 2012.

As Suri prepared to leave home for college, Holmes spoke about the milestone and her pride in her daughter during an interview with Town & Country.

“I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy,” Holmes said.

Reflecting on Suri entering adulthood, she added, “I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”

Holmes previously addressed reports about Suri and Cruise

In December 2024, Holmes also responded to reports surrounding her daughter’s finances and relationship with her father.

After the Daily Mail reported that Suri had gained access to a trust fund when she turned 18, Holmes rejected the claim on Instagram, calling the report “Completely false.”

“Daily Mail you can stop making stuff up,” she wrote, later adding, “Enough.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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