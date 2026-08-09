Mahesh Babu turns 50: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR lead birthday wishes

Tollywood stars, filmmakers, political leaders and family celebrate Mahesh Babu at 50
Dubai: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu marked his 50th birthday with warm wishes pouring in from some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, political leaders and his family.
Megastar Chiranjeevi was among those celebrating the milestone, describing Mahesh Babu as “the pride of Telugu Cinema”.
“Happy Happy 50th, my dear SSMB @urstrulyMahesh! You are the pride of Telugu Cinema, destined to conquer the beyond! You seem to grow younger with every passing year! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead and many, many happy returns!” Chiranjeevi wrote on X.
In another birthday message, Chiranjeevi reflected on Mahesh Babu’s journey to stardom.
“Wishing my dear SSMB @UrstrulyMahesh a very blessed birthday. Over the years, I’ve had the joy of watching you grow into one of Indian cinema’s most loved and celebrated stars. May god bless you always,” he wrote.
Jr NTR also joined the celebrations, addressing Mahesh Babu affectionately as “Anna”.
“Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh Anna. Wishing you all the love and success...” he wrote in one message, while another wish read: “Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh anna. Wishing you nothing but the very best always.”
Venkatesh Daggubati looked ahead to Mahesh Babu’s next big-screen outing.
“Happy Birthday to my Chinnodu @urstrulyMahesh. Wishing you endless love and laughter always. Rudhra looking rugged and handsome. Can’t wait to see you take over the globe with Varanasi next year!” he wrote.
Actor Varun Tej wished Mahesh Babu “an amazing year ahead filled with happiness, success and great health”, while actress Wamiqa Gabbi kept her greeting simple: “Happy Birthday Superstar Mahesh Babu.”
Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi described Mahesh Babu as being “more than a brother” to him.
“From the day we first met to this day, you’ve always been more than a brother to me. Wishing you nothing but the very best, always, sir. Super excited to see you conquer the globe with #VARANASI,” he wrote.
Director Gopichand Malineni praised the actor’s “dedication, humility, and timeless charisma”, saying they continued to inspire millions, and wished him many more blockbusters and milestones.
Producer Anil Sunkara described Mahesh Babu as an “AGELESS” superstar and praised him not only as an idol to millions of fans but also as an ideal actor for directors, a source of strength for producers, a family man and a humanitarian.
Sunkara said he felt blessed to have been part of the superstar’s journey and looked forward to seeing him earn the tag of “INTERNATIONAL SUPER STAR” in his coming films.
Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran also joined the birthday greetings, writing: “Happy special birthday to the very best @urstrulyMahesh... stay forever young & healthy as always...”
Production house Geetha Arts wished Mahesh Babu a “spectacular 50th birthday”, adding: “Your charisma only grows stronger with time. Onward to the next epic chapter ahead!”
The birthday greetings extended beyond the film fraternity.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote: “Warm birthday greetings to Superstar Mahesh Babu. I wish him good health, happiness, and continued success in all his endeavours. May he have a wonderful year ahead.”
Mahesh Babu also received plenty of love closer to home, with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara and son Gautam joining the celebrations.
The outpouring of wishes comes as anticipation builds around Mahesh Babu’s next phase on the big screen, with several of his colleagues looking ahead to Varanasi and predicting an increasingly global chapter for the Telugu superstar.