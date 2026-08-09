Mahesh Babu turns 50: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR lead birthday wishes

“Happy Happy 50th, my dear SSMB @urstrulyMahesh! You are the pride of Telugu Cinema, destined to conquer the beyond! You seem to grow younger with every passing year! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead and many, many happy returns!” Chiranjeevi wrote on X.

“Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh Anna. Wishing you all the love and success...” he wrote in one message, while another wish read: “Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh anna. Wishing you nothing but the very best always.”

“Wishing my dear SSMB @UrstrulyMahesh a very blessed birthday. Over the years, I’ve had the joy of watching you grow into one of Indian cinema’s most loved and celebrated stars. May god bless you always,” he wrote.

Producer Anil Sunkara described Mahesh Babu as an “AGELESS” superstar and praised him not only as an idol to millions of fans but also as an ideal actor for directors, a source of strength for producers, a family man and a humanitarian.

“From the day we first met to this day, you’ve always been more than a brother to me. Wishing you nothing but the very best, always, sir. Super excited to see you conquer the globe with #VARANASI,” he wrote.

“Happy Birthday to my Chinnodu @urstrulyMahesh. Wishing you endless love and laughter always. Rudhra looking rugged and handsome. Can’t wait to see you take over the globe with Varanasi next year!” he wrote.

The outpouring of wishes comes as anticipation builds around Mahesh Babu’s next phase on the big screen, with several of his colleagues looking ahead to Varanasi and predicting an increasingly global chapter for the Telugu superstar.

Sunkara said he felt blessed to have been part of the superstar’s journey and looked forward to seeing him earn the tag of “INTERNATIONAL SUPER STAR” in his coming films.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.