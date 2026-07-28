Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala dies at 75 after cardiac arrest

The actor's later years were marked by mounting personal and financial difficulties.
Pavala Shyamala died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital in the early hours of July 28.
Her death comes just weeks after she made headlines when she was reportedly left stranded after being denied treatment at a hospital because she could not afford medical expenses.
According to a statement issued by her spokesperson, Shyamala had been battling serious health problems for some time. Doctors at Osmania General Hospital declared that she died after suffering a massive heart attack at 1:52am. Her body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary, while details of her final rites are yet to be announced.
Although Shyamala built a career spanning more than three decades in Telugu cinema, her later years were marked by mounting personal and financial difficulties. Along with coping with age-related illnesses, she was also caring for her daughter, who reportedly has health issues.
In May, concerns about the actor's condition intensified after reports emerged that she had been turned away from a hospital because she could not pay for treatment. She was allegedly sent away in a taxi, and the driver dropped her at a road junction late at night. Passersby alerted the police after noticing her condition, and officers arranged for her to be taken to the RK Foundation.
Producer and Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju and his team later stepped in, coordinating medical care and ensuring she received treatment after learning what had happened.
In December 2025, Shyamala and her daughter were reportedly asked to leave the facility where they had been staying. Police intervened after concerns they might take an extreme step and relocated them to a charitable home.
Even earlier, in 2021, filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK—better known as Raj & DK, had publicly appealed for support for the veteran actor after news of her difficult circumstances surfaced. Over the years, several prominent Telugu film personalities, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Durgha Tej and Allu Arjun, also extended financial and personal assistance.
Shyamala remained one of Telugu cinema's recognisable character actors, appearing in dozens of films and earning a reputation for her comic timing. She featured in popular titles including Golimaar, Khadgam, Andhrawala and Varsham, sharing screen space with leading stars such as Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun.
Her last major credited film appearance came in 2019's Mathu Vadalara. Long after those films were released, many of her comedic scenes continued to circulate online, introducing her performances to a new generation of viewers through memes and social media clips.