Dubai Police arrest 26 beggars in first week of Ramadan crackdown

Authorities warn against scams, urge donations only via official charities
Dubai Police have arrested 26 beggars of various nationalities during the first week of Ramadan as part of an intensified campaign to combat begging across the emirate.
The arrests were carried out by the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, in coordination with police stations citywide, under the annual “Combat Begging” campaign launched with the slogan “An Aware Society Without Begging.”
The initiative is being implemented in cooperation with key strategic partners, including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, with the aim of raising public awareness, preserving the emirate’s civilised image, and curbing begging as a criminal offence.
Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department, said the campaign continues to deliver strong results year after year. He noted that firm legal action against offenders has contributed to a steady decline in begging cases, adding that the 26 arrests recorded during the first week of Ramadan reflect ongoing proactive enforcement efforts.
Al Shamsi explained that Dubai Police closely track evolving begging tactics to develop effective countermeasures and protect the community. He warned that some individuals exploit the charitable spirit of Ramadan for illegal financial gain, often using emotional manipulation by involving children, sick individuals, or people of determination to evoke sympathy. Several such cases have already been detected and dealt with, he said.
He stressed the importance of donating only through licensed charitable organisations to ensure assistance reaches genuine beneficiaries, urging residents not to respond to street or online begging appeals.
Dubai Police also called on the public to report beggars by contacting the toll-free number 901 or through the “Police Eye” feature on the Dubai Police smart app, while cases of electronic begging can be reported via the e-Crime platform.