UAE introduces unified digital system for student assignments during Ramadan

Schools and teachers must follow set steps to create and publish assessments
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education has introduced a unified system for submitting and assessing student assignments from kindergarten to Grade 12 as part of the “Ramadan with the Family” initiative to strengthen consistency, transparency and digital learning across public schools.
Under the new framework, all tasks and evaluations will be uploaded through the Learning Management System (LMS) in line with the approved curriculum plan. The ministry said the unified system aims to ensure clearer procedures, closer monitoring of academic performance, and greater fairness for students across all educational stages.
According to Emarat Al Youm, schools and teachers are required to follow specific steps when creating and publishing assessments. These include entering the title of the evaluation, uploading clear instructions, defining the type of assignment and grading criteria, and setting submission deadlines before officially releasing tasks on the platform.
The system also outlines a standard process for students and parents. Completed work must be submitted electronically in approved formats, including images, Word or PowerPoint files, or video, with a maximum file size of 50MB. Students are required to press the “submit” button to ensure their work is recorded and counted in the final evaluation.
Teachers are instructed to access the course plan, select the “Ramadan with the Family 2026” module and activate the relevant content before adding assessments. Each task must be labelled in English as “Week 1”, “Week 2” or “Week 3”, accompanied by detailed activity guidelines. Assignments will be categorised as handouts and graded out of 10 marks.
The ministry said the standardised digital process aims to streamline teaching and evaluation methods, reduce disparities between schools and reinforce the role of families in supporting learning during Ramadan.