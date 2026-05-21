The campaign runs across Eid Al Adha, the 3 Day Super Sale and Dubai Summer Surprises
Dubai: Dubai has launched Win Your Home in Dubai, a 12-week programme that gives shoppers the chance to own a home in the emirate simply by spending at outlets they already visit. The campaign runs from 22 May to 30 August 2026.
The programme is a joint effort between Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dubai Chambers, with more than 1,000 brands across 3,500 outlets taking part.
Any resident or visitor aged 18 and above who spends Dh 500 at a participating outlet can scan a QR code, upload their receipt, and receive one entry into that week's draw. Every additional Dh 500 spent earns another entry. Entries carry forward across all 12 weeks, so the earlier a participant starts, the broader their eligibility.
One studio apartment will be awarded each week. The campaign closes with a grand draw for a two-bedroom apartment. All 12 units are being provided by Binghatti Developers, the exclusive real estate partner of the programme.
The campaign covers three of Dubai's major shopping periods: Eid Al Adha, the 3 Day Super Sale and Dubai Summer Surprises, allowing participants to combine seasonal offers with draw entries.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said the programme turns an everyday activity into something more meaningful. "Win Your Home in Dubai offers residents and visitors a unique opportunity to take a step towards homeownership while engaging with the city's retail landscape," he said.
Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, described the programme as part of a broader effort to support business activity and raise standards across the sector. "We are pleased to collaborate on a campaign that generates momentum and reinforces Dubai's position as one of the world's leading destinations for commerce and trade," he said.
Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers, said owning a home in Dubai goes beyond property. "It is a step towards building a future and belonging to a city of opportunity. We are delighted to contribute the 12 residential units and help more people take that step," he said.
Participation is open throughout the campaign period. Full terms and a list of participating outlets are available at official campaign touchpoints across the city.