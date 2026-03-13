It says all teaching and learning to take place online from March 23 to April 5
Dubai: A university in Dubai on Friday announced it will shift to remote learning after the spring break, making it one of the first higher educational institutions in the country to spell out what happens to classes post the break.
Middlesex University Dubai made the announcement in a social media post titled “IMPORTANT UPDATE: ONLINE LEARNING.”
The university said all teaching and learning will take place online from Monday, March 23 to Sunday, April 25, as the UAE continues to navigate an ongoing crisis that has already upended the academic calendar across the country.
"Students should continue to attend their scheduled classes online and regularly check their student email and the university website for further updates," the university said.
“The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remain our priority,” it added.
The announcement comes nine days before the spring break ends on Sunday, March 22.
The break for schools and universities itself was brought forward after the UAE's Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced on March 4 that the holiday would begin early.
The previously announced break from March 16 to 29 was moved ahead to March 9.
The break applies to all students and academic and administrative staff across public and private schools as well as universities. Classes and official working hours will resume on Monday, March 23, the authorities had said.
That decision followed an earlier move to extend distance learning across the country until March 6, as authorities worked to keep the education process going in a safe environment ever since the war broke out.