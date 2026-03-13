Free entry, discounted hotels and exclusive deals: What UAE residents can enjoy this Eid break

Dubai is rolling out freebies and discounts - here's what residents need to know
Dubai: With spring break under way and Eid Al Fitr just around the corner, a host of local businesses are rolling out offers aimed squarely at UAE residents - from free entry to some of Dubai's best-loved attractions to heavily discounted hotel stays.
The timing is no coincidence, travel demand has softened in recent weeks amid regional uncertainty, prompting hotels, leisure venues, and hospitality businesses to turn their attention to the domestic market. The result? A surprisingly good moment to explore what's on your doorstep.
From 15 to 31 March, UAE residents can visit Dubai Miracle Garden free of charge, simply show a valid Emirates ID at the entrance. The garden, located in Arjan, Al Barsha South 3, is open daily from 9am to 9pm.
One of the world's largest natural flower gardens, it features over 120 varieties of flowers, themed installations, and larger-than-life sculptures. It's a genuinely impressive outing for families, and the free entry makes it an easy choice for the break.
Aquaventure World and Lost World Aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm are offering complimentary daily tickets until Sunday 22 March, conveniently aligned with the end of the school spring break. Up to four free tickets per transaction are available, but they must be booked online in advance; tickets cannot be collected at the gate. You'll need to provide card details to secure your reservation, though no charge will be made.
Dubai-grown rewards platform The ENTERTAINER has launched an initiative called Our Home. Our Heart., making up to 50,000 complimentary One Heart memberships available to residents. Each membership includes buy-one-get-one-free offers across dining, leisure, wellness, hotel stays, and more, valid until 15 September 2026.
As an added incentive, 25 members will be selected in a prize draw to receive 100,000 Skywards Miles each. Memberships are available through official ENTERTAINER channels for a limited time.
Rooms that regularly command several thousand dirhams during peak periods are now listed significantly lower on booking platforms, as properties across the UAE compete for the domestic staycation market this Eid.
Hotels including the Four Seasons Dubai, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Sheraton, and Arjaan by Rotana are among those offering reduced Eid rates. Whether you fancy a desert escape, a beachfront break, or a city retreat, there's genuinely more choice and better value, than usual.
If you've been meaning to explore more of the UAE, the next few weeks offer a rare opportunity to do so without stretching the budget.