UK updates Saudi Arabia travel advice amid regional security concerns

New guidance warns of missile, drone threats and restricted zones in Saudi Arabia
The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for Saudi Arabia, warning travellers about regional security risks, including threats linked to the Saudi-Yemen border and potential Houthi attacks.
The FCDO advises against all travel within 10km of the Saudi-Yemen border and all but essential travel to areas between 10km and 80km from the border.
Travellers are also warned that insurance coverage may be affected if they travel against official advice.
In the event of a missile or drone attack, the FCDO recommends staying indoors in a secure shelter, monitoring local media updates and following instructions from Saudi authorities.
The advisory also highlights restrictions on travel to military zones and border areas, where tourist trips are prohibited by the Saudi Tourism Authority.
The UK government said the updated guidance, issued on July 25, 2026, is intended to help travellers make informed decisions about security risks while visiting Saudi Arabia.