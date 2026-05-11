Dubai: Thousands gathered outside Hungarian Parliament Building to celebrate the inauguration of Peter Magyar as Hungary’s new prime minister. The festive crowd welcomed members of the incoming government, including Health Minister Zsolt Hegedus, whose energetic victory-night dancing became an internet sensation after April’s election.

Magyar’s Tisza Party secured a sweeping victory, winning 141 of parliament’s 199 seats. The result ended the 16-year rule of nationalist leader Viktor Orban, marking one of the biggest political shake-ups in modern Hungarian history.

Video: AFP