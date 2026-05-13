What it takes to reach the top of Europe: UAE-based Indian climber’s journey to Elbrus summit

Indian expat says UAE gave him the opportunity and support to pursue his adventure dreams
Dubai: For Siyad Moideenkutty, standing atop Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, was more than just a personal achievement. It was a moment of pride, gratitude, and relief.
The 46-year-old Indian expatriate, who has lived in the UAE for 15 years and works with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company or ADNOC as a supply chain officer, has reached the summit of Mount Elbrus on May 7 while carrying the flags of both India and the UAE.
"It was not at all easy. The weather in Elbrus keeps changing by hour. I felt accomplished and felt a great sense of pride for taking the India and UAE flag to the top of Europe, bridging the friendship between the two," Moideenkutty told Gulf News.
After completing the difficult climb, one thought has stood above all else.
"At the same time. I felt great relief that I can go home to my family now."
Moideenkutty, a father of two, has noted that the UAE has become deeply connected to his family’s life and future, all while supporting him in his adventures.
"I have a four-member family, my wife, daughter, and son. My son was born in the UAE and both my kids are getting very good education and social life here," shared Moideenkutty.
He added, "This country has also offered me better opportunities to thrive and excel in my career. UAE is literally our home now."
Before moving to the UAE, Moideenkutty has served in the Indian navy for 10 years, retiring as a junior commissioned officer in short service terms.
His passion for adventure has later pushed him towards mountaineering, diving, and paragliding. To prepare for extreme climbs, he follows a strict fitness structure.
"I regularly go to the gym and follow a strict routine of cardio exercises and running six to eight kilometres on a daily basis," said Moideenkutty.
On weekends, he trains on mountain trails including Jebel Jais and Jebel Hamri in the UAE to build endurance for high-altitude expeditions.
So far, Moideenkutty has completed two of the famed Seven Summits, specifically Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa and Mount Elbrus in Europe. Seven Summits are the highest mountains on each of the seven continents
His next target is Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, the highest mountain in the Americas and one of the world’s toughest high-altitude trekking destinations.
"Its extreme altitude and rapid weather changes present significant physical and mental challenges, demanding proper preparation," explained Moideenkutty.
Next to Aconcagua, Siyad has eyed to eventually climb Mount Denali in North America and finally Mount Everest, the world’s tallest mountain.
Despite balancing a demanding career, family life, and adventure sports for over 25 years, Moideenkutty has highlighted that persistence and support from his company and loved ones helped him stay focused.
"ADNOC offers a very great work-life balance which helped me a lot to pursue my adventurous activities. Apart from all, support from my family is a key factor of all my success journeys," exclaimed Moideenkutty.
Having travelled across several continents and worked with mountaineering communities worldwide, he has bared that the lessons learned in the mountains apply equally to life and career.
"When we climb a mountain or achieve a goal, we should not rest in life. Instead, we should find another big mountain or another big goal. We should keep challenging ourselves to do better next time."
Moreover, Moideenkutty has encouraged fellow expats not to be afraid to take the first step.
"Every step even if it is small, will take you one step near to the summit of your mountain or goal. I urge everyone to follow their passion without any fear."