UAE medical teams accompany pilgrims during Hajj’s most sacred gathering
Mecca: Pilgrims from the UAE gathered at Mount Arafat on Tuesday to perform the pinnacle ritual of Hajj.
The UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office said the pilgrims arrived at Arafat smoothly and were all in good health, with continuous follow-up provided by accompanying medical teams.
The office said it remained committed to ensuring the comfort of UAE pilgrims, providing services and meeting their needs during the holy days of Hajj.
The Day of Arafat is regarded as the spiritual conclusion of Hajj and the most important stage of the pilgrimage, as standing on the plain of Arafat is considered the defining pillar of Hajj without which the pilgrimage is invalid.
From noon until sunset, more than 1.6 millions of pilgrims gathered in prayer and supplication in one of the largest annual displays of faith and devotion in the Islamic world.