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Saudi Arabia urges pilgrims to use umbrellas as Hajj temperatures near 47°C

NCM forecast hot to extremely hot conditions with dusty winds across Mecca

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Pilgrims have been urged to use umbrellas and follow preventive health measures to reduce risks linked to extreme heat during Hajj.
Pilgrims have been urged to use umbrellas and follow preventive health measures to reduce risks linked to extreme heat during Hajj.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health urged Hajj pilgrims to use sun umbrellas and follow preventive health measures to reduce risks linked to extreme heat during the 2026 pilgrimage season, as temperatures in Mecca and the holy sites are forecast to reach 47°C.

The ministry said umbrellas could help lower surrounding temperatures by around 10 degrees Celsius while reducing the risk of heat exhaustion, sunstroke and dehydration caused by direct exposure to sunlight.

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Pilgrims were also advised to avoid discarding umbrellas after rituals, secure them with wrist straps and store them properly while moving between the holy sites.

The advisory came as the National Centre for Meteorology forecast hot to extremely hot weather conditions accompanied by dusty winds across Mecca and surrounding pilgrimage areas during the 2026 Hajj season.

The centre warned that strong surface winds during daytime hours could stir up dust and sand as more than 1.5 million pilgrims gather for the annual pilgrimage.

The Kingdom has expanded large-scale cooling and shading infrastructure in recent years, including misting systems, shaded walkways and heat-reduction projects aimed at protecting worshippers and improving movement across the holy sites.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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