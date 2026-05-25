NCM forecast hot to extremely hot conditions with dusty winds across Mecca
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health urged Hajj pilgrims to use sun umbrellas and follow preventive health measures to reduce risks linked to extreme heat during the 2026 pilgrimage season, as temperatures in Mecca and the holy sites are forecast to reach 47°C.
The ministry said umbrellas could help lower surrounding temperatures by around 10 degrees Celsius while reducing the risk of heat exhaustion, sunstroke and dehydration caused by direct exposure to sunlight.
Pilgrims were also advised to avoid discarding umbrellas after rituals, secure them with wrist straps and store them properly while moving between the holy sites.
The advisory came as the National Centre for Meteorology forecast hot to extremely hot weather conditions accompanied by dusty winds across Mecca and surrounding pilgrimage areas during the 2026 Hajj season.
The centre warned that strong surface winds during daytime hours could stir up dust and sand as more than 1.5 million pilgrims gather for the annual pilgrimage.
The Kingdom has expanded large-scale cooling and shading infrastructure in recent years, including misting systems, shaded walkways and heat-reduction projects aimed at protecting worshippers and improving movement across the holy sites.