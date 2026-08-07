What is underwater hockey? Meet the Filipino expats growing the sport in Dubai

The little-known sport combines swimming, strategy, and teamwork
Dubai: It looks more like a synchronised dive than a hockey match. A group of players disappears beneath the surface of a swimming pool, armed with small curved sticks as they race after a bright pink puck. Seconds later, they pop up for air before diving straight back into the action.
There are no skates, no ice, and no shouting from teammates. Yet the pace is relentless.
This is underwater hockey, also known as Octopush, one of the world's most unusual sports. While it remains relatively unknown in the UAE, one group of Filipino expatriates is working to change that.
Founded in 2024, Filipino Attack Force Underwater Hockey Dubai has grown from five friends with a shared passion for sports into a community introducing more Filipinos and residents to a game many have never even heard of.
Underwater hockey is a team sport played on the bottom of a swimming pool. Players use a small stick to push a puck across the pool floor and into the opposing team's goal while holding their breath.
According to a BBC report, the sport is also known as "octopush" because the original version has been played with eight players, the "octo," using a small stick, or "pusher," to move the puck along the pool floor.
Today, the game is played by two teams of six players over two 15-minute halves with a five-minute break in between.
Although described as a non-contact sport, players naturally compete for position as they chase the puck.
The sport has been recognised by the International Olympic Committee, however it is not yet part of the Olympic Games. It has made its debut at the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.
At first glance, underwater hockey may seem like a test of lung capacity.
Emerson Guzman, one of the founding members of Filipino Attack Force Underwater Hockey Dubai, has noted that it's only a part of the challenge.
"What makes it unique is that it combines swimming, teamwork, strategy, and fitness in a completely different environment," Guzman told Gulf News.
"It's a challenging sport that improves endurance, communication, and quick decision-making, while also being incredibly fun."
Because players cannot speak underwater, teamwork relies on awareness, trust, and anticipating each other's movements.
Filipino Attack Force Underwater Hockey Dubai has been established just two years ago by five Filipinos namely, Emerson, Jun, Henry, Arwin, and Aljoy.
"We started with just a small group who shared a love for sports, fitness, and trying something different," recalled Guzman.
"Our goal was to introduce underwater hockey to more Filipinos in the UAE while building a supportive community where everyone feels welcome."
Since then, the team has grown to more than 20 active members and continues to welcome newcomers interested in trying the sport.
Guzman has highlighted that the UAE offers the right environment for underwater hockey to develop.
"The UAE provides excellent sports facilities, including world-class swimming pools that make underwater hockey possible," described Guzman.
He has also credited the local underwater hockey community for helping the group improve.
"Their support has allowed Filipino athletes to discover and enjoy a sport that many had never even heard of before."
While the team trains regularly, Guzman has bared that the club's biggest achievement is the community it has built.
"Filipino Attack Force is more than just a sports team, we are a family," exclaimed Guzman.
The group promotes health, fitness, teamwork, and friendship among Filipinos and the wider community in the UAE. It also welcomes people of all backgrounds and skill levels, encouraging them to stay active, build confidence, and make lasting connections.
"We also support community events and proudly represent Filipinos through sportsmanship, unity, and respect."
For those curious about trying underwater hockey, Guzman has advised them not to be intimidated.
"We would love to have you join us. No experience is needed. If you know how to swim and are willing to learn, you're already welcome," shared Guzman.
The group provides guidance for beginners and helps first-time players feel comfortable in the water.
"All you need is a positive attitude, a willingness to learn, and a passion for trying something new."
Meanwhile, the team's ambition goes beyond growing its membership.
"Our dream is to see underwater hockey become more widely known across the UAE, especially within the Filipino community," said Guzman.
The team hopes to develop more skilled players, compete in local and international tournaments, and inspire more people to discover the sport.
"Most importantly, we want to continue building a welcoming community where people can stay active, make friends, and prove that with teamwork and determination, anything is possible."
For now, underwater hockey remains a sport that surprises those who sees it for the first time.
But if Filipino Attack Force has its way, that moment of surprise won't last much longer. Instead, more UAE residents may soon find themselves taking a deep breath, diving to the bottom of a pool, and discovering why one of the world's most unusual sports has created such a devoted following.sport