'She gives us hope': Why Alex Eala means so much to Filipinos overseas

She is a source of inspiration for workers striving to build better lives far from home
Dubai: Every time Alex Eala steps onto the court, millions of Filipinos are watching. Among them are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE, many of whom see more than a promising tennis player chasing titles. They see someone who embodies the same perseverance, discipline, and sacrifices that define their own journeys abroad.
Whether she wins or loses, they continue to cheer. For them, Eala's story is not just about tennis. It is about hope.
For Mark Anthony Nieves, a video editor, Eala's greatest strength is her mindset.
“I love supporting Eala because of her incredible mentality and determination every time she steps onto the court. She inspires me through the way she competes, fights for every point, and never gives up,” Nieves told Gulf News.
As an athlete himself, Nieves has understood what it takes to pursue excellence.
“I know how much athletes go through, the victories, the defeats, and the countless hours of training. That's why, whether she wins or loses, I will always support her.”
But his admiration has extended beyond sport. As an OFW, Eala has reminded him why perseverance matters.
“Life as an OFW is full of challenges and sacrifices, but seeing Alex represent the Philippines with pride gives me strength to keep fighting for my goals.”
Every time she carries the Philippine flag on the international stage, he feels a sense of shared achievement.
“Her journey reminds me that, in my own way, I am also representing my country through my hard work abroad.”
Rosali Santa Maria Dumo, who works as a lady guard while also serving as an assistant teacher, has noted that Eala has become an inspiration for young Filipinos dreaming big.
“I truly support her in all her fights, big or small. I am very happy that she attained what she deserved,” exclaimed Dumo.
Eala's achievements have brought pride to the Philippines while encouraging the next generation to believe in themselves. What she has admired most, however, is the athlete's character.
“Her golden heart makes her more blessed as she gives back and shares her blessings to others. A champion with a golden heart is rare to find.”
As an OFW herself, Dumo has bared that Eala's journey reflects the dedication needed to overcome challenges and succeed.
According to Sally Mallari, an executive assistant, Eala embodies the values that Filipinos take pride in wherever they are in the world.
“I support Eala because she represents the best of Filipino determination, humility, and excellence,” shared Mallari.
For her, Eala has shown that Filipinos can compete with the world's best. It has been Eala's refusal to give up that resonates most.
“Every time she steps onto the court, she gives Filipinos around the world something to cheer for. Even when she's down on the scoreboard or considered the underdog, she never stops fighting and never loses faith in herself.”
That resilience has mirrored the experiences of many OFWs who continue working towards better futures despite the difficulties they face.
“Eala reminds us that with hard work, perseverance, and belief, no dream is too big.”
Joy Octoso, a duty manager, has described Eala as someone who brings excitement every time she plays.
“I love Eala because she is pure magic on the court. Tennis is a game of true strength and hustle, and she is paving her way with elite talents. She's only just getting started,” stated Octoso.
She has also pointed to the unwavering support behind the young athlete.
“As she navigates the intense pressures of the professional tour, she does so backed by the ultimate support of a fanbase that believes in her vision and her grit.”
Seeing Eala succeed has been a source of immense pride for Octoso.
“That's something an OFW like me is so proud of as she's bringing honour to our country.”
For Mylyn Anciro, a laundry supervisor, Eala's personality is just as inspiring as her tennis play.
“I like supporting Eala because of her character as much as her tennis. She comes across as genuine and down-to-earth, handling success with grace, humility, and maturity,” explained Anciro.
In addition, she has appreciated that faith appears to play an important role in Eala's life. Whenever Eala competes, Anciro offers a simple prayer.
“I always pray for her, that she plays her best, stays healthy, and if it's meant to be, comes away with the win.”
Supporting an athlete with both talent and character has made every match even more meaningful.
For many Filipinos living and working overseas, success has been rarely achieved without sacrifice. That is why Eala's journey resonates so deeply.
Her victories belong to her alone, earned through years of training, discipline, and determination. Yet every time she steps onto the court wearing the Philippine colours, many overseas Filipinos feel they are represented too. In her resilience, they see their own, and in her perseverance, they find motivation.
In Eala’s success, they discover something that life far from home often demands, a reason to keep believing that hard work, no matter where it happens, can one day turn into triumph.