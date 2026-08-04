Alex Eala shows patience is her biggest asset

Pegula was her seventh top-10 scalp this year and if one were to ask any of the top stars who they would hate to be facing across the net, the left-handed counter-puncher would be at the top of their list, given she holds a 9-4 record against players in the top 10. Only three other players in the history of the women’s game have scored more wins in their first 13 matches against top-10 opposition ­– Martina Navratilova, Monica Seles and Steffi Graf.