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'Yallah Eala': Philippine Embassy in UAE celebrates tennis star's remarkable rise

Embassy displays signed tennis ball from Alex Eala's Abu Dhabi appearances

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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The Philippine Embassy in the UAE warmly congratulates Filipino tennis star Alex Eala on her recent landmark achievement
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE warmly congratulates Filipino tennis star Alex Eala on her recent landmark achievement
Facebook / Philippine Embassy in UAE

Dubai: The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has paid tribute to Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala following her historic triumph at the Mubadala DC Open, celebrating her remarkable rise from a promising youngster to one of the Philippines' biggest sporting stars.

In a congratulatory message, the embassy has described Eala's latest victory as a "landmark achievement" not only in her career but also in the history of Philippine tennis.

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Global recognition

The embassy has recalled Eala's first main-draw appearance at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in 2024.

"Despite an opening-round exit, her composure, determination, and immense potential already made her a source of pride for Filipinos," said the embassy in a Facebook post.

"Even then, it was evident that she was destined for greatness."

UAE played a special role

When Eala returned to the UAE two years later, she was no longer an emerging talent but one of the most closely watched young players on the women's tour.

She has produced strong performances at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open before reaching the singles quarter-finals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, underlining her growing confidence against some of the world's best players.

According to the embassy, those performances have reflected her steady progress and paved the way for her breakthrough victory at the DC Open this month.

Lasting tribute

To commemorate Eala's inspiring journey, the Philippine Embassy has put on display a tennis ball signed by the Filipino athlete during her appearances at the 2024 and 2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

The signed memento has symbolised her transformation from a rising talent into one of the Philippines' brightest sporting icons.

"The signed memento serves as a lasting reminder of the early stages of an extraordinary journey and of the embassy's continued support for Filipino excellence on the world stage," stated the embassy.

Message of pride

Meanwhile, the embassy has concluded its message by celebrating both Eala's achievements and her strong connection with the UAE.

"Mabuhay, Alex! Yallah Eala!" said the embassy, expressing its pride in the tennis star whose journey has inspired Filipinos around the world.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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Related Topics:
PinoyUAEFilipina tennis playerTennis

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