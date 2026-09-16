UAE remains key source as Philippine remittances climb to $3.24b in July

UAE accounted for 5.5% of reported inflows, ranking fourth among top remittance sources
Dubai: Money sent home by Filipinos overseas continued to grow in July, with cash remittances to the Philippines rising 1.9 percent year-on-year to $3.24 billion, according to the latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
The figure was up from $3.18 billion recorded in July last year, highlighting the continued resilience of remittance flows from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).
The US has remained the largest source of remittances, accounting for 41.9 percent of reported inflows.
Saudi Arabia has followed with 7.8 per cent, while Singapore accounted for 6.3 percent. The UAE ranked fourth at 5.5 percent, followed by the UK at 4.6 percent.
The figures have been based on reported remittance transactions by type of worker, particularly land-based OFWs.
For the large Filipino community in the UAE, remittances have remained an important financial link with families in the Philippines, helping support household needs and spending.
Personal remittances, which include money sent through banks and informal channels as well as remittances in kind, also increased in July on a seasonally adjusted basis.
This suggests that the rise in remittances was not solely linked to recurring seasonal patterns, pointing to stronger underlying flows from overseas Filipinos.
Cash and personal remittances both recorded growth during the January to July 2026 period.
“These inflows provided continued support to household consumption and domestic economic activity,” stated the Philippine central bank.
Remittances have also served as a significant source of external financing for the Philippine economy, providing foreign currency inflows from Filipinos working abroad.
The UAE's 5.5 percent share has placed it among the Philippines’ leading sources of remittance inflows, reflecting the importance of the country as a destination for Filipino workers.
The latest figures have underlined the continued role of OFWs, including those based in the UAE, in supporting families and contributing to economic activity in the Philippines.