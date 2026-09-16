UAE remains key source as Philippine remittances climb to $3.24b in July

The figure was up from $3.18 billion recorded in July last year, highlighting the continued resilience of remittance flows from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Dubai: Money sent home by Filipinos overseas continued to grow in July, with cash remittances to the Philippines rising 1.9 percent year-on-year to $3.24 billion, according to the latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

For the large Filipino community in the UAE, remittances have remained an important financial link with families in the Philippines, helping support household needs and spending.

The figures have been based on reported remittance transactions by type of worker, particularly land-based OFWs.

Saudi Arabia has followed with 7.8 per cent, while Singapore accounted for 6.3 percent. The UAE ranked fourth at 5.5 percent, followed by the UK at 4.6 percent.

The US has remained the largest source of remittances, accounting for 41.9 percent of reported inflows.

This suggests that the rise in remittances was not solely linked to recurring seasonal patterns, pointing to stronger underlying flows from overseas Filipinos.

Personal remittances, which include money sent through banks and informal channels as well as remittances in kind, also increased in July on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Remittances have also served as a significant source of external financing for the Philippine economy, providing foreign currency inflows from Filipinos working abroad.

The latest figures have underlined the continued role of OFWs, including those based in the UAE, in supporting families and contributing to economic activity in the Philippines.

The UAE's 5.5 percent share has placed it among the Philippines’ leading sources of remittance inflows, reflecting the importance of the country as a destination for Filipino workers.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.