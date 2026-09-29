Detecting a problem and stopping it across an organisation are different matters, the research suggests. Only 5 percent of UAE CIOs said they could reliably identify and contain a problematic agent across environments within one to two hours, among the lowest results in the study and half the worldwide figure of 10 percent. Another 27 percent could act later the same day, meaning more than two-thirds could not reliably contain an agent on the day it was found. For 45 percent, containment would take 24 to 48 hours, and 23 percent said it would take two days or longer, one of the highest figures in the study.