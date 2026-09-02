"The GCC's exceptional AI adoption rates reflect a workforce that has moved decisively beyond experimentation into real integration," said Robert Xu, Managing Director and Partner at BCG X. "What distinguishes the highest-performing organisations in this region is not simply their deployment of AI tools, but their deep investment in their people. Compared to other organisations in their cohort, GCC organisations that lead with AI have leaders personally invested in building their teams' AI fluency, resulting in tangible productivity gains and turning technological advantage into competitive edge."

The impact is increasingly visible in the amount of time employees are saving. Around 58% of frontline workers in the GCC said AI saves them at least eight hours each week, while the figure rises to 67% among managers and leaders.

"The promisingly rapid initial phase of AI adoption will only be sustained with deliberate leadership action," said Rami Mourtada, Partner and Director at BCG. "In the GCC, where adoption has notably accelerated, it’s imperative to build the proper core operating models and governance structures to transform individual productivity gains from AI into organisation-wide benefits. "

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.