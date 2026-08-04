Dubai: A new study has revealed that nearly eight in 10 professionals in the UAE say they are doing far more at work than they originally signed up for , with many taking on extra responsibilities without additional pay, promotions or formal recognition.

The findings suggest that many employees are coping by working longer hours. Almost half (49 per cent) said they are spending more time at work, while a quarter (25 per cent) said they delegate tasks wherever possible.

G lobal talent solutions firm Robert Walters found in its study titled "Shadow Workloads": 79 per cent of UAE professionals said their roles had unofficially expanded over the past 12 months, creating what the company describes as "shadow workloads" — additional responsibilities that gradually build up without being formally acknowledged.

"The UAE's business environment moves fast, and organisations have had to adapt quickly, but that pace of change means additional responsibilities can accumulate before anyone has had a chance to address them," he said.

The report also referred to a recent Harvard Business Review study, which found that AI adoption among employees at a US technology company expanded the scope of work, increased the pace of work and led to longer working hours, contributing to what it described as "workload creep".

Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of UAE professionals said they now use AI tools to complete tasks they would not normally have been able to do.

More than two in five respondents (43 per cent) said they experience this regularly, while another 31 per cent said it happens from time to time.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.