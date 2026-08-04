GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

UAE professionals taking on more responsibilities without more pay, study finds

Nearly half are working longer hours, while 73% now use AI to cope with growing workloads

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A new study by Robert Walters found that 79 per cent of UAE professionals say their job responsibilities have expanded over the past year, with many reporting longer working hours and increased use of AI to manage growing workloads. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
A new study by Robert Walters found that 79 per cent of UAE professionals say their job responsibilities have expanded over the past year, with many reporting longer working hours and increased use of AI to manage growing workloads. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: A new study has revealed that nearly eight in 10 professionals in the UAE say they are doing far more at work than they originally signed up for, with many taking on extra responsibilities without additional pay, promotions or formal recognition.

Global talent solutions firm Robert Walters found in its study titled "Shadow Workloads": 79 per cent of UAE professionals said their roles had unofficially expanded over the past 12 months, creating what the company describes as "shadow workloads" — additional responsibilities that gradually build up without being formally acknowledged.

The findings suggest that many employees are coping by working longer hours. Almost half (49 per cent) said they are spending more time at work, while a quarter (25 per cent) said they delegate tasks wherever possible.

Despite the growing workload, only 17 per cent of professionals said they had spoken to their managers about the increase in responsibilities.

Andrew Powell, Chief Commercial Officer at Robert Walters, said many businesses are operating under financial pressure and are trying to achieve more with existing teams.

"Many organisations are navigating a tough operating environment right now, facing ongoing cost pressures and the need to deliver more with fewer resources," he said.

He added that while it is natural for roles to evolve, problems arise when extra work is not formally recognised.

"When that shift happens without clear visibility or formal recognition, it can create 'shadow workloads' – where additional responsibilities build up informally over time."

UAE workplaces adapting quickly

Oli Sanford-Scutt, Senior Director at Robert Walters Middle East, said professionals across the UAE are increasingly reporting that their roles have quietly expanded as businesses adapt to a rapidly changing environment.

"The UAE's business environment moves fast, and organisations have had to adapt quickly, but that pace of change means additional responsibilities can accumulate before anyone has had a chance to address them," he said.

He warned that if left unchecked, the added pressure could become normalised, increasing the risk of burnout and lower productivity.

AI helping workers — but also adding pressure

The report found that artificial intelligence is becoming a key tool for employees trying to keep up with growing workloads.

Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of UAE professionals said they now use AI tools to complete tasks they would not normally have been able to do.

The report also referred to a recent Harvard Business Review study, which found that AI adoption among employees at a US technology company expanded the scope of work, increased the pace of work and led to longer working hours, contributing to what it described as "workload creep".

Powell said AI has clear productivity benefits but warned it must be introduced carefully.

"AI is already proving to be a powerful tool for boosting productivity and helping employees step into new areas more quickly."

However, he added: "The challenge is ensuring it's implemented in a way that genuinely reduces pressure rather than simply raising expectations."

Sanford-Scutt said the UAE's rapid adoption of AI gives businesses a competitive advantage, but it can also raise expectations of employees without formally changing their roles.

"When AI enables people to take on tasks beyond their usual remit, expectations can shift without anyone explicitly saying so."

Burnout becoming more common

The research also found that many professionals are experiencing what it calls a "competence hangover" — a feeling of mental exhaustion, brain fog and emotional fatigue which comes after long periods of 'high performance.'

More than two in five respondents (43 per cent) said they experience this regularly, while another 31 per cent said it happens from time to time.

Powell said taking on new responsibilities can benefit both employees and employers, but only if the extra effort is properly recognised and managed.

"If that effort isn't recognised or managed effectively, it can lead to fatigue and diminishing returns, impacting everything from decision-making to overall productivity."

He said organisations need to identify where workloads are increasing and respond by redistributing work, investing in better tools or bringing in temporary support where necessary.

"Ultimately, organisations that strike the right balance between efficiency and sustainable workloads will be better positioned to maintain long term performance."

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE work visa

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE banks deferred Dh13.5 billion in loan repayments

UAE banks deferred Dh13.5 billion in loan repayments

2m read
In this photo provided by Robert Sullivan several officers surround a person on the ground near the site of a fire at 26 Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan, Monday, July 20, 2026, in New York. (Robert Sullivan via AP)

US ex-soldier jailed on arson charge after NY attack

3m read
Baby boy Alec Neel born at Walter Reed as Vance family welcomes third son

US VP Vance announces birth of fourth child

2m read
Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Batman Part II release delayed again: New date revealed

2m read