Nearly half are working longer hours, while 73% now use AI to cope with growing workloads
Dubai: A new study has revealed that nearly eight in 10 professionals in the UAE say they are doing far more at work than they originally signed up for, with many taking on extra responsibilities without additional pay, promotions or formal recognition.
Global talent solutions firm Robert Walters found in its study titled "Shadow Workloads": 79 per cent of UAE professionals said their roles had unofficially expanded over the past 12 months, creating what the company describes as "shadow workloads" — additional responsibilities that gradually build up without being formally acknowledged.
The findings suggest that many employees are coping by working longer hours. Almost half (49 per cent) said they are spending more time at work, while a quarter (25 per cent) said they delegate tasks wherever possible.
Despite the growing workload, only 17 per cent of professionals said they had spoken to their managers about the increase in responsibilities.
Andrew Powell, Chief Commercial Officer at Robert Walters, said many businesses are operating under financial pressure and are trying to achieve more with existing teams.
"Many organisations are navigating a tough operating environment right now, facing ongoing cost pressures and the need to deliver more with fewer resources," he said.
He added that while it is natural for roles to evolve, problems arise when extra work is not formally recognised.
"When that shift happens without clear visibility or formal recognition, it can create 'shadow workloads' – where additional responsibilities build up informally over time."
Oli Sanford-Scutt, Senior Director at Robert Walters Middle East, said professionals across the UAE are increasingly reporting that their roles have quietly expanded as businesses adapt to a rapidly changing environment.
"The UAE's business environment moves fast, and organisations have had to adapt quickly, but that pace of change means additional responsibilities can accumulate before anyone has had a chance to address them," he said.
He warned that if left unchecked, the added pressure could become normalised, increasing the risk of burnout and lower productivity.
The report found that artificial intelligence is becoming a key tool for employees trying to keep up with growing workloads.
Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of UAE professionals said they now use AI tools to complete tasks they would not normally have been able to do.
The report also referred to a recent Harvard Business Review study, which found that AI adoption among employees at a US technology company expanded the scope of work, increased the pace of work and led to longer working hours, contributing to what it described as "workload creep".
Powell said AI has clear productivity benefits but warned it must be introduced carefully.
"AI is already proving to be a powerful tool for boosting productivity and helping employees step into new areas more quickly."
However, he added: "The challenge is ensuring it's implemented in a way that genuinely reduces pressure rather than simply raising expectations."
Sanford-Scutt said the UAE's rapid adoption of AI gives businesses a competitive advantage, but it can also raise expectations of employees without formally changing their roles.
"When AI enables people to take on tasks beyond their usual remit, expectations can shift without anyone explicitly saying so."
The research also found that many professionals are experiencing what it calls a "competence hangover" — a feeling of mental exhaustion, brain fog and emotional fatigue which comes after long periods of 'high performance.'
More than two in five respondents (43 per cent) said they experience this regularly, while another 31 per cent said it happens from time to time.
Powell said taking on new responsibilities can benefit both employees and employers, but only if the extra effort is properly recognised and managed.
"If that effort isn't recognised or managed effectively, it can lead to fatigue and diminishing returns, impacting everything from decision-making to overall productivity."
He said organisations need to identify where workloads are increasing and respond by redistributing work, investing in better tools or bringing in temporary support where necessary.
"Ultimately, organisations that strike the right balance between efficiency and sustainable workloads will be better positioned to maintain long term performance."