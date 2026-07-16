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The Batman Part II delayed again: Why Robert Pattinson’s Batman won’t answer the bat-signal until 2028

The sequel was originally scheduled for October 2, 2026

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Robert Pattinson as Batman.
Robert Pattinson as Batman.
Supplied

Gotham may be in trouble, but fans will have to wait a little longer for Bruce Wayne to do something about it.

Robert Pattinson’s return as Batman has been delayed again, with Warner Bros. moving The Batman Part II to 2028, meaning the sequel will arrive almost six years after Matt Reeves’ The Batman first hit cinemas in March 2022.

The sequel was originally scheduled for October 2, 2026, before being pushed to October 1, 2027. It will now open in theatres on February 18, 2028.

The good news: There is finally a small glimpse of Pattinson back in the suit. Director Matt Reeves has shared early camera-test footage of the actor reprising his role as the brooding Bruce Wayne, although the film’s plot is still firmly locked inside the Batcave.

When will The Batman Part II be released?

According to Variety, The Batman Part II is now scheduled to hit theatres on February 18, 2028.

Warner Bros. has not announced a detailed reason for the latest delay, but the move is reportedly intended to give Reeves more time to complete post-production on the highly anticipated DC sequel.

Who is returning for The Batman Part II?

Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Reeves co-writing the screenplay alongside Mattson Tomlin.

The supporting cast is also shaping up to be a major draw. Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch are reportedly attached to the film, although Warner Bros. has not revealed who they will play.

Why has The Batman Part II been delayed?

The short answer: more time in post-production.

The longer answer is that superhero sequels are apparently in no hurry these days. When the first delay was announced, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn defended the lengthy gap between films, arguing that long waits are hardly unusual for major franchises.

"To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels," Gunn wrote on Threads.

He cited the seven-year gap between Alien and Aliens, the 14 years between The Incredibles and its sequel, the 13-year wait between Avatar films and the 36-year gap between Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick.

So, by Hollywood sequel standards, Batman is not exactly late. He is taking the scenic route through Gotham.

Warner Bros. also reshuffles its release calendar

The Batman Part II is not the only film affected by Warner Bros.’ latest release-date shake-up.

J.J. Abrams’ mystery film The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, has moved from November 13, 2026, to October 1, 2027 — the date previously held by The Batman Part II. The studio has described the film as "a four-quadrant, all-audience spectacle," with the delay allowing for an IMAX 70 mm release.

Sam Esmail’s thriller Panic Carefully, starring Julia Roberts, has also shifted from February 26, 2027, to April 9, 2027. Revenge of La Llorona will now take over the February release slot.

For now, the message from Gotham is simple: Pattinson is coming back. Eventually.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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