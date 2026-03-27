Pattinson revisits the long running Twilight debate years later during recent interview
Dubai: When Stephenie Meyer’s novels were adapted into films beginning in 2008, the press and fandom became obsessed with one question: Team Edward or Team Jacob? That rivalry quickly became part of the series’ mythology, spawning T‑shirts, bracelets and online debates.
While in Paris promoting his new movie The Drama with Zendaya, Robert Pattinson was asked about the long‑running Twilight fandom question: Team Edward or Team Jacob? This question has been part of how the books and movies were talked about for years.
Pattinson, who played vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight films, said “No one’s Team Jacob. That was just a marketing thing.” His comment was light‑hearted suggesting that the idea of a big rivalry between Team Edward and Team Jacob especially in terms of how much people actually cared, wasn’t as real as it was portrayed.
From the earliest days of Twilight, the love triangle between Bella, Edward and Jacob served as more than just a plot device. Marketing around New Moon and subsequent films leaned hard into the choice between a brooding vampire and a loyal werewolf, pitching it as a fan identity signifier.
Fans could choose a side, buy merchandise, and literally wear their fandom on their sleeves, now looking back it does seem like a powerful brand strategy that kept buzz circulating long after movie premieres.
Fans online agree too. Claiming that it was never the case canonically, some even jokingly calling Jacob delusional.
Ultimately, we can never be officially sure how much of it was genuine fandom and how much was a marketing strategy. What is certain is that the debate shaped a generation of readers and moviegoers, giving them a way to participate in a shared cultural moment.
From merchandise to fandom discussions, the rivalry created a sense of identity and belonging, even if it may have been partly orchestrated.