GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Robert Pattinson on Team Jacob: Was the famous Twilight rivalry mostly a marketing strategy?

Pattinson revisits the long running Twilight debate years later during recent interview

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Thorne is a fan of Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson.
Thorne is a fan of Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson.
Supplied

Dubai: When Stephenie Meyer’s novels were adapted into films beginning in 2008, the press and fandom became obsessed with one question: Team Edward or Team Jacob? That rivalry quickly became part of the series’ mythology, spawning T‑shirts, bracelets and online debates.

While in Paris promoting his new movie The Drama with Zendaya, Robert Pattinson was asked about the long‑running Twilight fandom question: Team Edward or Team Jacob? This question has been part of how the books and movies were talked about for years.

Pattinson, who played vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight films, said “No one’s Team Jacob. That was just a marketing thing.” His comment was light‑hearted suggesting that the idea of a big rivalry between Team Edward and Team Jacob especially in terms of how much people actually cared, wasn’t as real as it was portrayed.

From the earliest days of Twilight, the love triangle between Bella, Edward and Jacob served as more than just a plot device. Marketing around New Moon and subsequent films leaned hard into the choice between a brooding vampire and a loyal werewolf, pitching it as a fan identity signifier.

Fans could choose a side, buy merchandise, and literally wear their fandom on their sleeves, now looking back it does seem like a powerful brand strategy that kept buzz circulating long after movie premieres.

Fans online agree too. Claiming that it was never the case canonically, some even jokingly calling Jacob delusional.

Ultimately, we can never be officially sure how much of it was genuine fandom and how much was a marketing strategy. What is certain is that the debate shaped a generation of readers and moviegoers, giving them a way to participate in a shared cultural moment.

From merchandise to fandom discussions, the rivalry created a sense of identity and belonging, even if it may have been partly orchestrated.

Related Topics:
hollywoodmovies

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

England's Jacob Bethell

Watch: A magic trick that left RCB’s Bethell stunned

2m read
Slovenia’s Prime Minister Robert Golob addresses supporters of Gibanje Svoboda (The Freedom Movement) after election results are released in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Sunday.

Slovenia: Liberal PM wins over conservative

3m read
It’s undeniably long and gruelling, but the real magic happens in the competitive environment, the ultimate euphoria and endorphin high at the finish line

Are you ready for HYROX? UAE experts weigh in

5m read
Still from Bridgerton Season 4

Why fans say Season 4 is Bridgerton’s most magical yet

2m read