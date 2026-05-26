Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi spark buzz with cozy Montecito night out: 'Biggest PR relationship' fans say

Fans react as Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi continue string of quiet public appearances
Dubai: Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are continuing to keep Hollywood guessing as their quiet romance appears to be heating up, with the pair recently spotted on an intimate dinner date in Montecito, California.
According to multiple reports, the supermodel and the Euphoria actor were seen dining at a relaxed, low-key restaurant close to Jenner’s Montecito home over the weekend. Sources described the outing as casual, with the pair reportedly joined by friends.
Eyewitness accounts according to TMZ suggest the atmosphere between the two was easygoing, with Jenner and Elordi seen laughing, chatting closely, and staying near each other throughout the evening.
The Montecito sighting adds another chapter to what has become a closely watched celebrity pairing. Over the past few months, Jenner and Elordi have been repeatedly linked following a string of public appearances from Coachella afterparties to a Hawaiian getaway that sources say significantly deepened their connection.
Insiders close to the situation have described the relationship as developing naturally and without pressure, noting that both stars prefer to keep things private while they figure out their dynamic. Jenner, in particular, is said to 'really like him' though neither has publicly confirmed the romance.
Their recent Montecito dinner also follows a series of increasingly visible outings, including a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, which further fueled speculation about how the pair have become within each other’s social circles.
Many fans are saying the pair are 'bringing back real paparazzi moments' the kind of old-school, candid celebrity coverage that feels increasingly rare in today’s curated 'soft launch' on social media era.
Others have gone a step further, dubbing them the 'ultimate PR couple' pointing to how their low-key dinners, effortless public appearances are generating constant buzz without either star actually leaning into traditional promotion.
Whether intentional or not, Jenner and Elordi’s low-key appearances are keeping public interest consistently high, typical Kardashian-Jenner style.