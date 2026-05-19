The star-studded foursome were spotted on a drive after a private Hollywood event
Dubai: For a family that practically invented the art of turning a casual outing into headline material, this one felt surprisingly low-key. Yet somehow, a single car ride through Los Angeles has become the internet’s newest talk.
Over the weekend, sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were spotted on what appears to have been a double date with their actor boyfriends, Timothée Chalamet and Jacob Elordi.
Photos circulating online showed the foursome cruising around Los Angeles after attending a private party, with Elordi behind the wheel, Kendall seated beside him, and Kylie and Chalamet keeping things quieter in the backseat.
According to multiple reports, the group tried avoiding paparazzi attention by shielding their faces with phones, though that did little to stop the photos from instantly taking over social media.
What makes the sighting especially interesting is that it marks one of the clearest public appearances yet for Kendall and Elordi, whose rumoured relationship has been slowly building momentum over the past few months.
The pair were first linked after being spotted together around Coachella before later being photographed on a Hawaii getaway. Sources now claim they’ve actually been seeing each other since earlier this year, with Kylie allegedly playing unofficial matchmaker after getting to know Elordi through Chalamet during awards season.
Meanwhile, Kylie and Chalamet continue to master the art of being famous while also somehow staying elusive. Since first being linked in 2023, the pair have rarely leaned into public couple moments, which is exactly why every tiny glimpse of them together sends the internet into detective mode.
Naturally, the internet had thoughts. A large chunk of users speculated that the group may have 'called the paparazzi themselves' pointing to how perfectly timed the photos appeared and how quickly they spread across celebrity accounts online.
Others referenced claims circulating on gossip account DeuxMoi, which suggested that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were also allegedly present at the same outing.
And, as always with anything involving the Jenners, Kris Jenner became part of the discourse. One widely shared comment joked that the 'momager' had once again outdone herself, with fans half-seriously crediting her for orchestrating yet another perfectly timed pop culture couple.