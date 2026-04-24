AMIS Development secures additional funding tranche following Dh5B commitment from Singaporean fund

Commenting on the milestone, Neeraj Mishra, Founder and CEO of AMIS Development, said: “Receiving this latest funding is an important step forward in our partnership. At a time when global markets are navigating uncertainty, the continued flow of capital into Dubai highlights the city’s resilience and its established reputation as one of the world’s most trusted investment destinations. This investment will allow us to further expand our portfolio and continue delivering exceptional residential developments, all while committing to our delivery timelines.”