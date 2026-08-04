AMIS Development records Dh300 million sell-out before launch of all 6 Jacob & Co.'s signature Fleurs de Jardin Mansions within weeks of groundbreaking

For AMIS Development, the sell-out reinforces the company’s development-first philosophy and execution-led approach. Since entering the UAE market, the company has rapidly expanded its portfolio to more than Dh2 billion in gross development value across six projects in under two years, while maintaining a fully funded, debt-free business model. Construction is progressing at Fleurs de Jardin, while Woodland Residences, AMIS’ flagship development in District 11, is on track for handover. Being one of the last developers to acquire land in District 11 and among the first to deliver, AMIS continues to strengthen buyer confidence through its proven execution and commitment to timely delivery.