Watch: Novak Djokovic makes ‘WWE debut’ with surprise Fanatics Fest entrance

Other icons including Messi, Ferdinand, Rodri were among the star attractions at the event
Novak Djokovic delighted fans with an unexpected “WWE debut” at Fanatics Fest NYC, making a dramatic entrance alongside WWE superstar Jacob Fatu during the star-studded event in New York City.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion sent the crowd into a frenzy by donning Fatu’s signature “Samoan Werewolf” mask and recreating a WWE-style walkout, embracing the theatrics of professional wrestling. Walking alongside the real-life WWE star, Djokovic showed off his playful side as thousands of fans cheered the crossover moment.
Held at the Javits Center and hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, the festival brought together some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment ahead of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Global icons including Lionel Messi, Rio Ferdinand, Rodri, Kevin Durant, Kevin Hart and Djokovic were among the headline attractions.
Djokovic’s wrestling-inspired entrance quickly became one of the highlights of the festival. Besides the WWE crossover, the Serbian was actively involved throughout the event, taking part in celebrity challenges, appearing on discussion panels and featuring in a viral group selfie with Messi, Tom Brady, Kevin Durant and Kevin Hart.
It was not the first time Djokovic has embraced a WWE-style atmosphere.
At the 2024 Shanghai Masters, the Serbian made a memorable entrance during the player introductions, with the announcer hailing him as the “Greatest Player of All Time.” As the crowd erupted in applause, Djokovic acknowledged the fans with a raised hand, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a WWE superstar entering the arena.
The 37-year-old then backed up the grand introduction with his performance on court. Despite returning after nearly a month without competitive tennis, Djokovic quickly found his rhythm and entertained the Shanghai crowd with his trademark shot-making and long rallies.
Last week, Djokovic's pursuit of a record-extending 25th Major title came to an end in Friday's Wimbledon semi-final, with Jannik Sinner ousting the legend 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes.