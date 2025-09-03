Dubai: Novak Djokovic has often dazzled US Open fans with his flawless footwork on court. On Tuesday night, after booking his place in yet another semi-final, the 24-time Grand Slam champion revealed a new routine — one inspired not by tennis, but by K-Pop.

Djokovic explained the performance was no ordinary celebration. “It’s midnight here, the second of September, my daughter’s birthday,” he said. “The dance in the end was for her. She told me how to do it. We’ve been doing different choreographies at home. Hopefully, she’ll smile when she wakes up tomorrow morning.”

The Serbian admitted he only discovered the song through his daughter. “Obviously, it’s a big thing globally for kids, but I didn’t know about it. Since then, we’ve been practicing at home, and this was one of our choreographies,” he said with a smile.

“In the end of the day, a win matters. I’m really proud of the fight that I put in. It was really anybody’s match. Most of the second and third sets, he was the better player. That last game was nerve-racking,” Djokovic admitted.

Next up is a blockbuster semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz, who has not dropped a set so far in the tournament. Djokovic leads their rivalry 5-3, having beaten the Spaniard in their last two encounters, including at the Australian Open earlier this year.

But for one night, it wasn’t his backhand or his serve-and-volley that stole the spotlight. Instead, it was a father keeping a birthday promise — and showing the world that even the most relentless champion can cut loose to K-Pop. Djokovic must be celebrating his daughter’s birthday, but the 38-year-old Serb is keen to spoil the party of Carlos Alcaraz and possibly defending champion Jannik Sinner should he make the final.

From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.