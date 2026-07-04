That advantage lasted only briefly. Brook responded with a breathtaking display of clean hitting, taking Harshit Rana for two boundaries before completely dismantling Arshdeep in the third over. The England skipper hammered 27 runs from the over, striking three sixes and three fours with astonishing timing to transform the complexion of the chase. From 1/2, England rocketed to 38/2 within three overs, swinging the momentum decisively.