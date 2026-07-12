After 52 months, India are no longer the No. 1 T20I team after a 4-0 humbling by England

Brook’s England crush India 4-0 to seize top spot in ICC T20I rankings
England completed a commanding 4-0 T20I series victory over India after sealing a 56 run win in the fifth and final match at Southampton on Saturday.
The result capped off a one sided series for Harry Brook's side, who not only retained complete control throughout the contest but also climbed to the top of the ICC men's T20I rankings. Brook was also named Player of the Series after leading England from the front in his first assignment as full time T20I captain.
For India, it was a painful end to a difficult tour. The defeat ended their remarkable 1,601 day stay as the world's No 1 ranked T20I team, a position they had held since February 2022. During that period, India lifted the T20 World Cup in both 2024 and 2026, making the fall from the summit even harder to digest.
Asked to bat first, England recovered from the early loss of Phil Salt in sensational fashion. Jos Buttler and Harry Brook produced a breathtaking 233 run partnership for the second wicket, the highest stand for any wicket in men's T20I history.
Buttler blasted a career best 131 from just 64 balls, smashing 12 fours and eight sixes, while Brook remained unbeaten on 95 from only 45 deliveries as England posted a daunting 257 for 3.
India's bowling attack had no answers to England's relentless assault.
Axar Patel conceded 63 runs in his four overs, Prince Yadav leaked 60, while debutant Suryansh Shedge gave away 39 from three overs as England piled on the runs.
Needing 258 for victory, India never seriously threatened the target.
Ishan Kishan top scored with 56, while Tilak Varma made a brisk 53, but the visitors eventually finished on 201 for 8 to hand England a comprehensive victory.
The opening match of the series had been washed out, meaning England claimed the five match contest 4-0 in dominant fashion.
Under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India have now suffered six defeats and struggled for consistency throughout the tour. England, meanwhile, looked a class apart in every department, with Brook's leadership and Buttler's explosive batting setting the tone for a memorable series.
For Indian fans, losing the No 1 ranking after four years will sting. But after reaching the summit in February 2022 and winning two T20 World Cups during that period, this side has already shown what it is capable of. The rebuilding process begins now, while England can celebrate becoming the new kings of T20I cricket.