Veteran's explosive knock guides England to victory and the No. 1 spot in T20 rankings
Southampton: Jos Buttler's first international century in three years powered England to an emphatic 56-run victory over India at Southampton on Saturday as they took over at the top of the T20 world rankings after completing a 4-0 series clean sweep.
The 35-year-old Buttler, one of England's all-time outstanding white-ball batsmen, was in superb form as he struck eight sixes in a blistering innings of 131.
Buttler's second T20 international hundred came during an England record partnership in the format of 233 with captain Harry Brook, who made 95 not out. The hosts made 257-3 - their second-highest total at this level.
India's hopes of avoiding a whitewash, in a match where the start was delayed after the tourists got stuck in traffic, were all but over at the break between innings.
Ishan Kishan made 56 but India ended on 201-8 after left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran took 3-36 as England completed another commanding win over the T20 world champions.
The teams will now contest a three-match one-day international series starting in Birmingham on Tuesday in what could be a last campaign in England for India batting great Virat Kohli, who has already retired from Test and T20 international cricket.
Following India's late arrival, fans hoping to see teenage batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action discovered the 15-year-old had been dropped.
Buttler ensured there were plenty of batting fireworks to entertain the crowd, driving over mid-on for the first six of the match.
Brook was dropped on three when Shivam Dube lost the flight of a skyed chance. The England captain made India pay with successive sixes off Prince Yadav.
Buttler completed a 51-ball century in style by pulling Axar Patel over square leg for six.
After successive sixes off Dube, he was caught by Iyer at mid-off for 131. Brook had settle for 95 not out.
Sooryavanshi's replacement, Sanju Samson, pulled Josh Tongue for two sixes, but chipped Curran's first ball to Jacob Bethell as he fell for 27.
India captain Shreyas Iyer put on 55 for the third wicket alongside Kishan, but was dismissed by spinner Liam Dawson
Kishan made fifty but his exit to a brilliant catch from Phil Salt, on the run from deep midwicket, off leg-spinner Adil Rashid, ended any lingering India hopes of victory.
Tilak Varma made 53, but was one of three catches taken by Buttler in a memorable match for England's wicket-keeper.