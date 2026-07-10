Earlier, India once again endured a batting collapse before skipper Shreyas Iyer rescued the innings with a fighting 80 off 49 balls. Walking in after the fall of early wickets, Iyer anchored the innings almost single-handedly, striking four fours and five sixes. Shivam Dube chipped in with 22, but no other Indian batter managed to make a significant contribution as the visitors finished on 158/7 in 20 overs.