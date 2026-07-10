Successive T20I series defeat raises fresh questions over the team's form and direction
India's struggles in Twenty20 cricket continued on Thursday after England secured an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series with a convincing nine-wicket win in the fourth T20I at Bristol.
England comfortably chased down India's target of 159, reaching the total with 37 balls to spare. Aggressive half-centuries from Phil Salt and Harry Brook powered the hosts to victory and helped them register their first-ever bilateral T20I series win over India.
The defeat was another blow for the defending T20 World Cup champions, who have now lost back-to-back T20I series after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Ireland last month. It also extended India's losing streak to five completed T20 internationals, an unfamiliar position for a side that has dominated the format in recent years.
The disappointing run has reportedly prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to review the team's performances once the England tour ends.
According to India Today, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board is concerned by the team's recent performances and will meet the captain and coaching staff to understand the reasons behind the decline.
"We are deeply concerned about the Indian team's performance. Once this series is over, we will definitely have a review with the captain and coach to understand what is going wrong and rectify the problems so that we can regain our stature," Saikia said.
Media reports also suggest the board will assess the performances of both the players and support staff, while head coach Gautam Gambhir's role has come under scrutiny despite his contract running until 2027.
India's recent struggles have come after a major leadership change following last year's T20 World Cup triumph. The BCCI replaced title-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav with Shreyas Iyer in a move aimed at building the team's future.
However, the results have not gone India's way. The defeats to Ireland and England are the team's first successive bilateral T20I series losses in several years.
Before the current slump, India had enjoyed an outstanding run in the format, winning 16 consecutive T20I bilateral series. They had also lost only one of their previous 12 T20I series, with another ending in a draw against South Africa in 2023.
Speaking after the defeat, skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted India had failed to execute their plans with both bat and ball.
He said the bowlers had aimed to keep a consistent line and length, but England capitalised whenever they missed their mark.
"We fell a bit short in terms of our execution. Whenever we tried changing the pace or doing something different, they punished those loose deliveries," Iyer said.
Although pleased with his own innings, the captain said personal milestones meant little without a team victory.
Iyer also urged patience, saying the current squad is going through a transition with several young players gaining their first experience of overseas conditions.
He believes the setbacks will help the players improve and prepare them for future challenges.
"There are many youngsters in this team and these experiences will help them grow. It's important they learn quickly, adapt to different conditions and come back stronger," he said.
With one game left in the series, India will be desperate to avoid a whitewash and restore some confidence, while England will aim to complete a dominant campaign with another victory.