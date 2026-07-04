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Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally get his India cap after viral 'new chapter' post?

Record-breaking 15-year-old opener tests India’s resolve to stick with status quo

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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On 21 June, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a half-century off just 11 balls for India A against Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final in Dambulla.
On 21 June, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a half-century off just 11 balls for India A against Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final in Dambulla.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s long-awaited India debut continues to dominate discussion as the 15-year-old prodigy remains on the sidelines despite a record-breaking IPL 2026 season.

While calls for his inclusion grow louder, team management has prioritised continuity at the top of the order, with BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla backing the decision and insisting the youngster will get his opportunity at the right time.

Even after scoring 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.31 in IPL 2026 and earning a national call-up, Sooryavanshi is yet to make his international debut.

The teenager has remained on the bench throughout the UK tour, including the Ireland series and the rain-affected opening T20I against England.

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IPL sensation still awaits India debut

Sooryavanshi forced his way into senior contention after a sensational IPL campaign, sparking widespread calls for immediate inclusion. However, India have continued with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan at the top — a combination that delivered during the T20 World Cup 2026.

The team management has persisted with the established trio, keeping the youngster out of the playing XI despite growing public anticipation.

Cryptic post adds to debut buzz

Ahead of the second T20I against England, Sooryavanshi added fresh intrigue to the debate with a cryptic social media post that quickly went viral.

Taking to Instagram, the 15-year-old shared a story captioned “new chapter”, widely interpreted as a hint that his long wait for a senior India cap could soon end. The post has intensified speculation over whether he will finally break into the playing XI.

The timing of the message has only added to the buzz, coming as India weigh stability against change at the top of the order.

Management prioritises stability over change

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer have maintained that the current top order provides balance and consistency, arguing there is no immediate need for disruption.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel also supported the approach, stressing that selection should reward players who have already performed under pressure rather than forcing structural changes.

BCCI backs patient approach

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla defended the team’s stance, saying the youngster’s opportunity will come at the right time.

“He is a very talented player… whenever the right opportunity arises, they will definitely give him his chance,” Shukla said, adding that selection decisions rest with the team management.

Growing backing from cricketing greats

Support for Sooryavanshi’s inclusion has grown, with several former India cricketers — including Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri and Mohammad Kaif — publicly backing his case for a debut.

Despite the pressure, the current setup appears focused on extending the run of the established top order.

Sam Curran calls rise an “incredible story”

England all-rounder Sam Curran described Sooryavanshi’s rise as an “incredible story”, praising his natural talent while warning that English conditions could present a different challenge.

“I think England will probably be a different challenge,” Curran said, pointing to slower surfaces compared to India.

What happens next?

As India balance long-term potential with immediate stability, Sooryavanshi’s debut remains one of the most closely watched selection calls of the series. Whether he finally breaks into the XI or continues to wait, anticipation around the teenager shows no sign of fading.

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