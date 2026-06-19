AMIS breaks ground on Jacob & Co.’s Meydan villa community, showcases near-complete Woodland Residences

Since entering the UAE market, AMIS Development has expanded its footprint through a carefully curated portfolio of luxury residential developments. In under two years, the company has launched six projects across Dubai, demonstrating its ability to identify high-growth locations, secure strategic partnerships and accelerate delivery timelines.

Proof of delivery: Woodland Residences

Following and learning from the UAE growth story, AMIS believes in building trust by proof of delivery. Despite being among the last developers to acquire land within Meydan District 11, AMIS is now on track to become one of the first to complete and handover a community within the district when it delivers its Woodland Residences next year, also located in District 11. This spectacular project, with premium finishes and quality including surfaces made by Automobili Lamborghini, gives a first-hand look at the quality, scale and design approach AMIS is bringing to this location. This project truly reflects the company's execution-led approach and commitment to delivering value for investors and homeowners alike.

The Fleurs de Jardin Villa Community is an exclusive residential offering by AMIS GPD Development, named after one of the most delicate and elaborate Jacob & Co. timepiece collections. It comprises ultra-luxury villas and mansions designed to offer residents the highest levels of privacy, craftsmanship and luxury living. The community features five-bedroom villas and six-bedroom grand mansions, each designed to reflect Jacob & Co.’s one-of-a-kind aesthetic, refined detailing and distinctive approach to luxury.

Investor confidence

"The groundbreaking of Fleurs de Jardin is much bigger than the start of construction on a single project,” said Neeraj Mishra, Founder and CEO of AMIS GPD Development. “It reflects the strength of the UAE's real estate market and the confidence that investors continue to place in the country's long-term vision. In less than two years, we have grown our portfolio to more than Dh2 billion in development value across six projects while maintaining a fully funded, debt-free position. This disciplined approach has enabled us to move quickly, build before selling and deliver with confidence.

“Fleurs de Jardin represents the next chapter in our growth story and reinforces our commitment to creating exceptional communities that contribute to Dubai's evolution as a global destination for investment and luxury living. As we continue to scale towards a Dh5 billion pipeline, our focus remains unchanged: execution, quality and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

Jacob Arabo, Founder and Chairman of Jacob & Co., added: “The groundbreaking of Fleurs de Jardin reflects the strength of our partnership with AMIS GPD Development and our shared vision for creating truly exceptional residential experiences. We are excited to see this unique project move from concept to reality and look forward to once again bringing Jacob & Co.’s craftsmanship, exclusivity and creativity into luxury real estate.”

With a rapidly expanding portfolio, strong financial fundamentals and a clear road map for future expansion, the company is positioning itself among the region's emerging development leaders while laying the foundations for its next phase of growth, including future capital market ambitions.