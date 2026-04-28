The latest episode of Euphoria has broken fans
A wedding on TV has never been...peaceful.
And after Game of Thrones set the bar bloodied and high with the red wedding episode, maybe even less so. Well, Euphoria decided to play catch-up in emotional damage with the most harrowing wedding TV has given us in years. Yes, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate’s( Jacob Elordi) big day is trending, and not because of romance, it’s because this pastel fever dream is basically the show’s own massacre, just dipped in gloss, and a suspicious amount of shrimp-pink.
The theme seems to have been luxury, but deeply unsettling. Production designer François Audouy pulled the colour palette from a shrimp (yes, really), and suddenly everything makes sense. The blush tones, the over-the-top florals, the bridesmaids looking like they’ve been marinated in rosé—it’s all intentional, and just a little nauseating in the best way. "I told him that I was inspired by a shrimp cocktail. I literally sampled the pinks from a shrimp and then that became the colour palette for the wedding," Audouy added.
And if you go for a rewatch, the details are almost comically on-the-nose. The production team, set decorator Anthony Carlino included, leaned all the way into the 1960s dinner party obsession, loading the scene with prawns, even sculpted into an ice display stamped with Nate and Cassie’s initials. There’s a fully imagined menu too: blinis, steak tartare, smoked salmon with crème fraîche. And tying it all together: Cassie’s bridesmaids, dressed by costume designer Natasha Newman-Thomas, in more pink.
And, it's all set on the manicured lawns of The Langham Huntington Pasadena and paired with a hyper-detailed reception set built at Warner Bros. This means, $50,000 flower arrangements, Cartier-level sparkle, ice sculptures packed with prawns (because subtlety is dead).It’s opulence dialled up to eleven, and then pushed off a cliff.
But of course, this is Euphoria. So beneath the aesthetic lies dysfunction.
While Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) floats through her big day in a haze of anxiety, Nate (Jacob Elordi) is literally throwing up in the bathroom. Romantic! Guests are side-eyeing each other, secrets are simmering, and the tension is so thick you could slice it with one of those fancy canapé knives.
And then there’s the guest list. Rue (Zendaya) shows up with Jules (Hunter Schafer), instantly raising the emotional stakes. Jules locking eyes with Cal (Eric Dane), Maddy (Alexa Demie) sitting through pointed speeches and Every interaction feels like it could combust at any second, and some of them do.
So, what’s a Euphoria wedding without a little financial scandal and bodily harm? A mysterious man named Naz crashes the celebration demanding money, exposing Nate’s very shaky finances. By the time the reception winds down, the fantasy fully collapses, violently. In this wedding, you don't worry about the cake arriving on time. The night ended with Nate losing a toe and Cassie’s $2,000 makeup look being ruined by a nosebleed. Talk about a "til death do us part" speedrun.
Meanwhile, away from the pastel carnage, the rest of the episode is spiralling. Jules is navigating her double life as a sugar baby, slipping between art student dreams and survival mode with eerie ease. Rue (Zendaya), on the other hand, is deep in a dangerous hustle involving firearms trafficking, earning scraps while risking everything. Even her brief escape to the wedding can’t last, she’s pulled right back into Laurie’s orbit, because of course she is.
So why is this wedding everywhere right now? It's harrowing, and just absurd enough to keep you staring. It's a spectacle and a meme factory.