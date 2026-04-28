The theme seems to have been luxury, but deeply unsettling. Production designer François Audouy pulled the colour palette from a shrimp (yes, really), and suddenly everything makes sense. The blush tones, the over-the-top florals, the bridesmaids looking like they’ve been marinated in rosé—it’s all intentional, and just a little nauseating in the best way. "I told him that I was inspired by a shrimp cocktail. I literally sampled the pinks from a shrimp and then that became the colour palette for the wedding," Audouy added.