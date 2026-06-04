Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi spotted in Tokyo and Kyoto amid romance speculation

The pair were seen dining in Tokyo and later moving their itinerary to Kyoto
Dubai: Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are continuing to fuel romance speculation after being spotted together during their recent trip to Japan.
The pair were recently seen in Tokyo, where they were photographed dining at the popular udon restaurant Udon Shin. Images shared by the restaurant on social media showed Jenner and Elordi sitting closely together, smiling, and casually dressed in coordinated black T-shirts, while enjoying bowls of noodles alongside staff who posed for a group photo with them.
The Tokyo dinner moment quickly went viral after being posted by the restaurant. In several images, Elordi appeared leaned toward Jenner, while the pair maintained a low-profile presence despite the attention surrounding them.
Their Japan appearance follows a string of earlier sightings that have steadily increased speculation about their relationship status. The two were previously seen spending time together in Hawaii and spotted on dates across LA.
Adding to the Japan itinerary, the pair were also reportedly seen at Seirinkan, one of Tokyo’s most well-known Neapolitan-style pizza restaurants in the Meguro area.
The visit gained attention after the restaurant’s owner and team shared photos of Jenner and Elordi posing together during their stop, continuing the now-familiar pattern of staff-posted celebrity snapshots that have defined their Tokyo trip.
Most recently, the pair were spotted holding hands at the Kyoto Station, continuing their Japan itinerary as they moved from Tokyo to Kyoto.
Jenner and Elordi’s relationship first began drawing public attention earlier in the year after they were seen together at Coachella 2026, where they were reportedly affectionate during and after the festival weekend.
Since then, their appearances have become more frequent and more coordinated, including low-key outings in Los Angeles and shared time with close friends and family circles. Sources quoted in multiple reports suggest the pair have known each other for years before their relationship turned romantic, but only recently began spending more private time together.
Despite the growing number of public sightings, neither Jenner nor Elordi has officially commented on their relationship.