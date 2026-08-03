The dirham’s peg to the US dollar means it moves with the American currency against the yen. When the dollar weakens against the yen, each dirham also buys fewer yen, increasing the dirham cost of hotels, meals, shopping and other expenses priced in the Japanese currency.

The dollar had traded above 163 yen before the intervention, but fell below 160 late last week and dropped to around 156 on Monday. The yen briefly strengthened to 155.23 per dollar before easing to 156.81 by midafternoon in Tokyo.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.