Japan tells workers to wear shorts as brutal heat grips nation

“We want to give people more options in the severe heat, not tell them what to wear. There should be no issue as long as the work attire is not offensive to anyone,” Tokyo Metropolitan Government environmental official Noboru Watanabe told the BBC.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has updated its “Tokyo Cool Biz” campaign to encourage lighter office attire, including T-shirts, trainers and, for the first time, shorts, in an effort to help employees cope with increasingly intense heat, according to the BBC.

According to AFP, the Japan Meteorological Agency this year introduced the new term “kokushobi”, meaning “cruelly hot day”, to describe temperatures above 40C. Three cities crossed that threshold on Tuesday, while other parts of the country, including Nagoya and areas near Tokyo, approached similar levels on Wednesday.

Many of those opposed cited concerns over appearance, body shape and body hair. The survey also suggested women were more likely than men to object to seeing male colleagues wearing shorts in the office.

According to the BBC, some men have responded by seeking laser hair removal before adopting the more relaxed dress code. Akifumi Funatsu, director of Gorilla Clinic, said more clients were requesting treatment not simply for cosmetic reasons but because they regarded it as workplace etiquette.

As the mercury continues to rise, many Japanese are also turning to practical ways to stay cool, from clothing fitted with built-in fans and UV-blocking umbrellas to handheld cooling devices, while health experts continue urging people to prepare for prolonged periods of dangerous heat, according to the BBC and AFP.

The latest changes build on the original Cool Biz campaign launched in 2005 by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike when she served as Japan’s environment minister. The programme encouraged workers to abandon jackets and ties during the summer to reduce reliance on air conditioning, with then prime minister Junichiro Koizumi publicly embracing the campaign.

Some women, meanwhile, have argued that the policy exposes a double standard, noting that while men are now encouraged to dress more casually, women in many traditional offices still face expectations to wear tights when their legs are exposed.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.