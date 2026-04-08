The season has also been marked by the death of Eric Dane
“Losing Angus was really hard for us as a production. I loved him very deeply,” Levinson admitted at the Hollywood premiere Tuesday night, as quoted by Variety. “I fought hard to keep them clean.” But the grief also shaped the season. Levinson used the new episodes to honour Cloud, ensuring his spirit “lives on” through the story.
The season has also been marked by the death of Eric Dane, who died from ALS in February after filming his scenes. Levinson recalled encouraging Dane not to feel pressured to return to set, but the actor insisted, "'I want to do this.’"
Levinson also opened up about the series’ future. In line with Zendaya’s hints that Season 3 could be the show’s last, he said he writes “every season like it’s the last” and has 'no plans' for a Season 4. Right now, his focus is purely on delivering the strongest possible finale:
“I want to finish this as strong as I can. I’m cutting [episodes] seven and eight still. I’m putting some finishing touches."
Season 3 jumps five years ahead: Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) are married in the suburbs, Rue is working off her debt to Laurie (Martha Kelly), Jules (Hunter Schafer) is in art school, and Maddy (Alexa Demie) has moved into Hollywood’s talent agency world.
Euphoria Season 3 premieres on HBO on April 12.