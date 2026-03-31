Trailer to Season 3 of Euphoria shows Eric Dane in one of his final roles after his death
The new trailer for the upcoming season shows Dane briefly reprising his role as Cal Jacobs, the troubled father of Nate Jacobs, marking his posthumous return to the HBO drama.
The actor died on February 19, 2026, at the age of 53 after complications related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease he publicly revealed in 2025. Despite his diagnosis, Dane continued working and completed filming for Season 3 before his death. His representative confirmed he had filmed scenes for the new season after announcing his illness and remained committed to the project throughout production.
Dane’s appearance in Season 3 is now being viewed as one of his final screen performances, and fans have reacted to seeing him in the trailer. The brief footage has been widely shared online, with many viewers describing it as a poignant final appearance for the actor.
Many fans took to X to say they will be watching this season just for Dane, while others described seeing him back in action on screen as an unexpectedly emotional experience.
Season 3 of Euphoria arrives after several delays caused by industry strikes, scheduling conflicts and the death of cast member Angus Cloud in 2023. The new season is set five years after the events of Season 2, with characters now navigating adulthood rather than high school life.
The season is scheduled to premiere on April 12, 2026, and will feature returning cast members including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie, alongside new guest stars.
While it remains unclear how large his role will be in the new season, his appearance ensures that his character’s story will be part of the show’s final chapter.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji