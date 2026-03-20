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Why was Eric Dane left out of Oscars 2026 In Memoriam? Shonda Rhimes explains

Rhimes added that the Emmys will definitely 'immortalise him'

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The actor died this year, due to ALS.
The actor died this year, due to ALS.
AFP-FRAZER HARRISON

Television titan Shonda Rhimes has weighed in on why the late Eric Dane was not featured in the Academy Awards' annual tribute this past Sunday. Speaking at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the March 15 ceremony, the Grey’s Anatomy creator said that he isn't a 'movie star'.

The distinction between film and TV

When asked by ET about the choice, Rhimes, 56, noted that the Academy’s focus remains strictly on cinema.

“Well, he’s not a movie star,” Rhimes explained. “You can’t fault the Oscars for the fact they’re looking at movies, and there were so many people who are lost. Eric was unique to television.”

Despite his television-first legacy, Dane did have several notable film credits, including X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) and Marley & Me (2008). However, he remains well-known for his portrayal of Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and his more recent, critically acclaimed work on Euphoria.

Rhimes expressed confidence that the television industry will provide the appropriate honours later this year. “I feel like when the Emmys come around, he will be immortalised the way he should be," she added. "I can’t wait to see what they do with him."

The 2026 Oscars ceremony instead focused its tribute segment on film legends, featuring a dedication from Billy Crystal to Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer Reiner, alongside a musical performance by Barbra Streisand in honor of Robert Redford.

Dane passed away at age 53 on February 19, nearly a year after sharing his ALS diagnosis. Reflecting on his personal character, Rhimes described him as an "incredible human being" and a monumental loss for the Grey's Anatomy and Shondaland families.

“He was just a wonderful, wonderful, giving guy," Rhimes shared. "I don't know that everybody understands how amazing he was."

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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