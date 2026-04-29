Why was Gen V cancelled? Inside the shock end of The Boys spin-off as showrunner says it’s ‘not goodbye’

The end also prompted emotional responses from its cast and creator Eric Kripke
When news broke that Prime Video’s The Boys spin-off Gen V would not be returning beyond its second season, fans were quick to flood social media with disbelief. The cancellation of the fan-favourite dark satire superhero series didn’t just spark disappointment online, it also prompted emotional responses from its cast and creator Eric Kripke, who have now broken their silence.
One of the first cast members to react was London Thor, who played the female form of Jordan Li. On April 27, she shared a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on the end of the series.
“This show changed my life," London wrote in the caption. "So long, Jordan. Thank you for everything."
Her post quickly drew attention from co-stars and fellow actors. Patrick Schwarzenegger and The Boys star Jack Quaid were among those who filled the comments with heart emojis, showing their support.
But it was creator Eric Kripke’s response that stood out to fans.
“Love to you, @derekluh (male form of Jordan Li) and the cast. Such incredible work. And we’re hopeful it’s not goodbye!”
The message left fans wondering: is this really the end, or just a pause in a larger story?
The cancellation was first confirmed last week, when executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg released a statement addressing the show’s future.
“While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the Gen V characters’ stories in The Boys Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again.”
While this reassured fans that the characters wouldn’t disappear entirely, it also confirmed what many feared that Gen V will not happen.
Jaz Sinclair, who played Marie Moreau, also responded to the news through Instagram Stories.
“There’s so much I want to say (and will) say, but for today I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m so happy you’re here, and I’m so grateful for this incredible experience.”
On paper, spin-offs are often treated as extensions of larger franchises, sometimes even accused of being designed to capitalise on existing success. Gen V initially faced similar skepticism, especially as The Boys itself satirises the endless expansion of superhero universes.
But the series quickly proved its worth.
Across two seasons, Gen V evolved from a risky experiment into one of the most acclaimed parts of the franchise, arguably even outperforming The Boys season 4 in tone, character depth, and storytelling. It managed to build its own identity within the larger Vought universe while still tying into the main narrative.
That’s part of why its cancellation has landed so heavily.
What has made the situation even more confusing for fans is the absence of Gen V’s characters in The Boys season 5 so far. Despite the spin-off’s second season ending with its main characters teaming up with Starlight’s group, their presence in the final chapter has been minimal to non-existent.
Four episodes into the final season, there have been only brief references , but no real appearances or explanation of where they are.
For viewers who didn’t watch Gen V, this might go unnoticed. But for fans invested in Marie Moreau and the rest of the Godolkin students, the storyline feels incomplete. Marie, in particular, had been positioned as a major figure in the franchise’s future — even speculated as a potential rival to Homelander.
Instead, her absence has raised questions about whether those long-term plans have been scaled back or reshaped.
While no single reason has been officially framed as the cause, the situation points to a broader creative shift within the Boys universe. The producers have made it clear that the characters will continue to appear in The Boys and other projects, suggesting the story is being consolidated rather than expanded through separate spin-offs.
In other words, Gen V is being absorbed.
Still, for many fans, the decision stings. A series that proved it could stand on its own is now ending after just two seasons, leaving behind a universe where its characters are promised but not yet present.
And that gap, between promise and payoff, is exactly why the cancellation continues to dominate conversation.