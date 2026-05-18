Kripke has made clear he did not want the spin-off cancelled and fought to keep it going. He has also confirmed that The Boys finale does not close the Gen V characters' arcs, saying the team is already working on ideas to continue their story. Marie Moreau in particular has unfinished business. Kripke has explained that despite her power, she is a 19-year-old still learning to control her abilities, nowhere near ready to face someone like Homelander. That story still has a next chapter, even if where it lands is not yet decided.